Bishnoi community protests over deer killings in Rajasthan, three detained

Jaipur: Three persons were detained in connection with the killing of two chinkara deer in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Friday, a forest official said.

Agitated by the killings of the protected animal, members of the Bishnoi community staged a dharna and blocked the Jaitsar-Padampur road with the deer carcasses, disrupting traffic movement.

According to officials, the deer skeletons were found in a farm on Thursday, following which the Bishnoi community members staged a protest and demanded arrest of the poachers.