Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

BJP MLA condemns Rajasthan education minister's remarks on teachers

Dilawar on Wednesday said many teachers dress up inappropriately and this does not inculcate good values in their students.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 20:06 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us