<p>The annually awaited India's major livestock trading event and Rajasthan's big fair <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pushkar-camel-fair">Pushkar mela</a> endured a sad incident as the fair's star attraction -- a buffalo worth Rs 21 crore -- died after deteriorated health condition, shedding light on the darker side of the event. </p><p>Reportedly, the buffalo had been brought to Pushkar with special arrangements due to its high value. Thousands of visitors who were attracted to the animal's muscular appearance, were unaware of the hidden practices behind its physique.</p>.100 animals saved during raid on illegal rescue centre in Udupi.<p>Authorities from the Animal Husbandry Department rushed to the spot only after they were informed about the buffalo’s condition.</p><p>The team of veterinarians' efforts went in vain, as the doctors were unable to save the animal due to its massive body weight and rapidly worsening condition. </p><p>A video from the fair, which has since gone viral, shows the deceased buffalo surrounded by several visitors and caretakers at the venue.</p>.<p> The tragedy exposed grim reality of animal fairs as visitors and netizens accused the negligence of owners and caretakers who valued the buffalo's life merely for profits.</p><p>Instagram user @streetdogsofbombay, an account for animal safety, posted the video and wrote, "There are many reasons actually, including stress, pre-existing health issues, and several factors ignored by the owners for business gains. They injected multiple drugs to make the buffalo look bulky and fat."</p>.<p>The video quickly gained traction, with several users criticising the caretakers for allegedly poisoning the buffalo for an ulterior motive. “Induce more hormones , induce more anti biotics and growth hormones. Go against nature and call it natural. Sick sick sick humans,” actor Sneha Ullal commented.</p><p>Another user reacted, “Its not sudden death. They planned to kill him for insurance."</p>