Five trainee sub-inspectors detained for role in paper leak in Rajasthan

According to an official of the SOG, among the detained trainees include the son and daughter of a former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 August 2024, 19:36 IST

Jaipur: Five trainee sub-inspectors, including two women, were detained by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for their alleged involvement in a paper leak incident of the sub-inspector recruitment exam, police said on Saturday.

He said all five trainees were taken into custody from Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) and brought to the SOG office for interrogation.

More details will be disclosed after interrogation and arrest, he added.

Published 31 August 2024, 19:36 IST
