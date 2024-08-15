Four injured in tiger attack in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara

Jaipur: Four people were injured in a tiger attack in Khairthal-Tijara district after the animal strayed out of Rajasthan's Sariska National Park on Thursday, officials said.

The injured were admitted to hospitals and forest department teams are trying to tranquilise the tiger 'ST 2303' that entered the farms near Darbarpur village, Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said.

Darbarpur village development officer said that the movement of the tiger was tracked near a government school and locals have been asked to restrict from going to the area in view of the threat of tiger attack.