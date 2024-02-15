Friends gang-rape Kota NEET aspirant, arrested

Jaipur: A 16-year old NEET aspirant has been gang-raped in Kota, the country’s coaching hub.

The incident took place on February 10, in which the girl was called by a person whom she had befriended on social media. She visited his flat, where his three other friends—all NEET aspirants—were present.

They allegedly raped her in Kota’s Kunhadi area, according to ASP Uma Sharma.

The four accused have been arrested and investigations are on. The identity of the four accused students has not been revealed. The matter was reported to the police on Feb 13.

The girl is said to have met the said friend on social media around 20 days back. The friend is reported to be staying in Kota’s Landmark area in a rented flat. He called her to his flat, where three other friends were present. The boys are said to be in the age group of 18 to 20 years.

The shocked girl is said to have gone into depression, which her friends noticed and got her counselled. The incident came to light during the counselling session.