Good governance is Rajasthan govt's priority: CM Sharma

Jaipur: Asserting good governance is his government's priority, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that no one should be left out of the public welfare schemes.

Addressing a meeting of divisional level officials at Tripura Sundari Temple complex located in Umrai, Banswara, the chief minister laid emphasis on holding public hearings at the gram panchayat level.

Sharma, according to an official statement, said good governance is the state government's priority.

The chief minister said the Rajasthan government is taking important decisions to ensure the progress of the state.

The role of every officer and employee is very important in implementing the public welfare schemes and the decisions of the government on the ground and providing benefits to the eligible persons, he added.

Sharma reviewed the schemes and programmes run in the division and gave necessary guidelines.

The chief minister also gave instructions for effective monitoring of the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Sharma said that officers should always be available to serve the people.

Everyone should work with coordination and cooperative spirit and there should not be any kind of carelessness or laxity, he added.

The chief minister said that regular public hearings should be ensured at the gram panchayat level so that people do not have to come to the district headquarters and the capital for their grievances.

Sharma said the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' started under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance is proving to be a boon for the underprivileged.