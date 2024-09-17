Govt committed to take forward Modi's vision, work to make Rajasthan developed state: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said his government was committed to realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its work.

Extending greetings to the prime minister, Sharma said several activities have been planned in the state to mark Modi's birthday.

"Today, we have started the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the state. This will continue. The prime minister has given importance to social concerns and our government will definitely fulfil it," he told reporters after participating in a 'Shramdan' event here.