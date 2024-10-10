Haryana results won't affect Rajasthan bypolls on 7 seats: Sachin Pilot

<p>Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday expressed confidence that the results of the assembly elections in Haryana will not affect the upcoming byelections on seven seats in Rajasthan.</p><p>He said the Congress will fight strongly and win all the seats in the bypolls.</p><p>"Whenever the byelections in Rajasthan are announced, the Congress party will win all the seats. We have already made our preparations," he said in Ajmer.</p>.<p>"I do not think that the Haryana elections will have much impact on these byelections because it is a different state... byelections are being held in different circumstances.</p><p>"Byelections will be held on seven seats and I can tell you with confidence that the Congress will fight strongly and win all the seats," he said.</p><p>The schedule of the byelections is yet to be announced.</p>