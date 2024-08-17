'Illegally-built' house of student attacker demolished while Udaipur recovers from communal unrest

Jaipur: A day after communal tension erupted in Udaipur, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government today demolished the house of the student, who stabbed his classmate, saying it has been built illegally, almost akin to the bulldozer politics followed in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier the house, allegedly built illegally, was vacated and the electricity connection was cut. The demolition drive started around 12 noon.

The forest department had sent a notice to the family only today morning before starting the drive, saying the house has been illegally built and had 'encroached' on forest land.

Although the notice sent spoke about giving the family three days to evacuate, the demolition drive began in the afternoon itself, on Saturday. The forest department claims a evacuation notice had been issued six months back as well.

Municipal officials say the house has three rooms, a kitchen and a shop in the basement level. Police have been deployed in the said area.