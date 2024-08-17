'Illegally-built' house of student attacker demolished while Udaipur recovers from communal unrest

Jaipur: A day after communal tension erupted in Udaipur, the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government today demolished the house of the student, who stabbed his classmate, saying it has been built illegally, almost akin to the bulldozer politics followed in Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier the house, allegedly built illegally, was vacated and the electricity connection was cut. The demolition drive started around 12 noon.
The forest department had sent a notice to the family only today morning before starting the drive, saying the house has been illegally built and had 'encroached' on forest land.
Although the notice sent spoke about giving the family three days to evacuate, the demolition drive began in the afternoon itself, on Saturday. The forest department claims a evacuation notice had been issued six months back as well.
Municipal officials say the house has three rooms, a kitchen and a shop in the basement level. Police have been deployed in the said area.
The incident of stabbing of a classmate by student of a different religion in city’s Rajkiya Ucch Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bhattiyani Chouhatta, yesterday, had created unrest and chaos in the city with angry people gathering in large numbers. Acts of arson and violence in different parts of the city forced shops and markets to close early.
The administration imposed Section 163 under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, to control the situation. Internet services have been suspended and all schools shut. The situation today is however normal and markets have reopened. Peace talks between the two clashing communities are being held, mediated by officials.
The condition of the student who was attacked is said to be stable. A team of doctors from Jaipur is in Udaipur to monitor the ailing student.
A new video footage of the 15-year-old who stabbed his classmate has surfaced, which shows him fleeing on a scooter. A WhatsApp chat has surfaced, which shows there was an ongoing fight between the two students, with the student who stabbed his classmate, conspiring to attack his classmate, with another friend.
Published 17 August 2024, 10:51 IST