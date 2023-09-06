Home
I.N.D.I.A bloc making BJP nervous, 'India-Bharat' issue raised to mislead people, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Whenever Congress talk about something, the BJP either try to defame it or mislead people, Kharge said.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 14:23 IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named I.N.D.I.A has worried the BJP and it is trying to mislead people by raising the 'India-Bharat' issue. He said the Congress has already spread the message of 'Bharat Jodo' through its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"They are getting nervous over I.N.D.I.A (alliance)," he said addressing a public rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.

"We are already saying 'Bharat Jodo' but you are trying to bring something new. We spread the message of Bharat Jodo through Bharat Jodo Yatra. Whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people," he said.

The assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated later this year.

(Published 06 September 2023, 14:23 IST)
