Leopard kills 3 people in two days in Udaipur district

On Thursday, the same leopard is suspected to have attacked two people in the region. 16-year-old Kamla from Undithal village and another person, Khumaram, who was working in the field in Bhevriya village, about three km away were attacked and killed. Kamla’s left hand was eaten, her entire body clawed into and her body was found deep inside the forest. Khumaram had also been brutally attacked and there were claw marks on his entire body too.

Demanding compensation, angry villagers had blocked the Gogunda-Jhadol road. They say the leopard is moving in the vicinity of their villagers, attacking human habitations and killing them randomly, and that the administration has failed to protect them.

Meanwhile, officials from the forest department, police and revenue department visited the villages and assured the villagers of protection and compensation.

Divisional Forest Officer, Udaipur North, Ajay Chittora said that camera traps and cages have been placed in the villages of Bhevriya and Amla ka Pani, and have appealed to the people to be careful. Efforts are also on to tranquillise the leopard and rescue teams have been called from Rajsamand and Jodhpur.

At least nine people have lost their lives in leopard attacks since May 2024 when an infant was killed in Delwara village in Rajsamand. The attacks have mainly been concentrated in the districts of Udaipur and Rajsamand. Leopards and panthers have also been seen in the state capital.

Wildlife experts say although leopards are reclusive by nature, they are increasingly venturing into human habitations due to the loss of their habitat, dwindling prey base and poaching.