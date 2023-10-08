Home
Homeindiarajasthan

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 07:34 IST

Follow Us

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Nitin Faujdar, a resident of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district had come to Sikar in June to prepare for NEET. He was preparing at a coaching centre and skipped his class on Saturday, said Station House Officer, Udhyog Nagar police station, Surendra Degra.

When Faujdar's roommate found the room locked from inside, he opened a window and saw his body hanging from the ceiling fan, the SHO said.

This is the second case of student suicide in Sikar in three days.

On September 5, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant, Kaushal Meena, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room.

(Published 08 October 2023, 07:34 IST)
India News Rajasthan NEET

