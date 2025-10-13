Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Only 15 years later, court comes to aid of elderly Jaipur man 'robbed' by realtor; FIR registered

A case was registered on Wednesday at the Bhankrota police station under various sections of the BNS for cheating, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy, DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena said.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 09:52 IST
CrimeJaipurCourtrobbed

Follow us on :

Follow Us