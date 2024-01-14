Outrage in Rajasthan as Dalit money rejected for Ram temple celebrations: Report

The publication spoke with Mundla village resident Mukesh Meghwal about an incident in which people from different communities—including those belonging to the Scheduled Caste category—were asked for contributions. Some people collected cash contributions from Dalits. They did, however, return the money the next day.

"On the night of January 9 around 9 PM, these individuals approached the locality of our Scheduled Caste community. They called us outside our homes. Ramswaroop, son of Khemraj Dhakad, Chhotulal alias Chandraprakash, Jagdish, son of Bhairulal Ghakad, and Mahaveer, son of Hemraj Dhakad, insulted us using caste-based slurs. They claimed that the money collected from us would not be accepted as an offering to God, and even the prasad prepared with that money would be considered impure. Consequently, they returned the funds they had collected, " Mukesh stated.

As a result, a complaint was filed in this regard. But Mukesh said that officials are coming to the village and that the police are now pressuring them to drop the complaint, which is making things tense.

Mukesh emphasized that the police are allegedly attempting to force them into retracting their statements while not filing a formal case.

The Dalit community has responded by declining to cooperate, saying they will give their statements but are reluctant to appear in front of the accused.

The Dalit community will hold a protest on Monday at the district headquarters in Jhalawar if the police do not press charges, the publication reported.

This development follows the filing of a formal complaint by members of the Dalit community with the Jhalawar district administration on January 11. The complaint detailed the unjust treatment the Dalit community members had endured during the fund-raising for the temple celebration.

In response to claims that the SC community was under pressure to retract the complaint, the publication got in touch with Ramkishan Godara, the SHO of the Khanpur Police Station.

According to the officer, the accusations of forcing complaint withdrawal were totally baseless. The officer also stated that the Dy SP himself visited the village to speak with impartial witnesses. The administration intends to maintain public trust, and the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the entire situation, he added.