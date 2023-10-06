Person holding constitutional post shouldn't be dragged into politics: VP Dhankhar's retort to Gehlot

Addressing a gathering in Kotputli-Behror district on September 28, Gehlot said, "There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don't send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President."

"Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon... if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy," the chief minister had said.