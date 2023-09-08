Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on September 10

He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders will also attend the event.

The Indira Rasoi scheme, which provides food at Rs 8, so far has only been implemented in cities. Now, the scheme will be launched in villages also, the spokesperson added.

Ahead of the public meeting, Gandhi along with her family reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, a police official said.