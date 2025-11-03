<p>Jaipur: At least 12 people were killed and as many injured when a speeding dumper truck rammed into several vehicles in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday afternoon, officials said.</p>.<p>"The dumper hit several vehicles in a chain collision near Loha Mandi. Twelve people died in the accident and as many have been injured," Jaipur District collector Jitendra Soni told PTI.</p>.<p>Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the SMS Hospital's trauma centre.</p>.<p>The dumper was empty and coming from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump when it began hitting vehicles one after another over a stretch of nearly 300 metres.</p>.PM Modi condoles deaths in Rajasthan bus accident, announces ex gratia.<p>Police teams rushed to the site, diverted traffic and initiated efforts to remove the damaged vehicles from the highway. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in ambulances.</p>.<p>This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area on Sunday evening. </p>