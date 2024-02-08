Rajasthan Budget woos youth with 70,000 new recruitments ahead of elections

Diya Kumari became the first woman finance minister after former chief Vasundhara Raje to present the Budget.

With an eye on 2.52 women voters, the Budget has announced the Laado Protsahan Yojana, which would give a saving bond worth Rs 1 lakh on the birth of a girl child in poor families. Pregnant women would now be given Rs 6500 on her first delivery under the Maatri Vandan Yojana which was Rs 5000 in two instalments until now. The state would incur a cost of Rs 90 crore on the scheme. And model anganwadi centres would be put up in every district.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s flagship Chiranjeevi Scheme has now been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana and has extended its services to free day care for cancer patients.

Senior citizens would be given 50 per cent rebate in tickets in roadways buses. And solar panels would be installed in five lakh houses, and those who opt for solar energy would be given 300 units of electricity free. There has also been no change in the Old Pension Scheme for employees.

A Rs 2000 crore worth Rajasthan Agriculture Infrastructure Mission would be set up for farmers. Farm ponds, vermi compost, food park and horticulture hubs would be set up to facilitate farmers.At least 500 customer hiring centres would be set up across the state and they would be given free seed kits.

Reacting to the Budget, Gehlot said the budget does not show the promised ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ as it has failed to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.