Rajasthan govt stops payment to 15.5 lakh social security pensioners

The Gig Workers Act is a pioneering act not just in India but world as well. The law provides for a Welfare Board, which can register all gig workers, notify the social security schemes for those registered and ensure that workers have access to benefits under the plans.

The Act also introduces a social security and welfare fund to benefit gig workers. De says,"But the Rs 200 crore budgetary provision for the Act remains unutilised."

Protestors say the government which came to power on the promise of good governance is sitting tight over these constitutionally guaranteed Acts.

Kavita Srivastav, general secretary, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) says : “There is lack of clarity on whether the Acts would be implemented or not, as rules have not been framed under any of these Acts. The bureaucracy, it seems, has stopped working. These Acts have been passed by the Vidhan Sabha, in which BJP members were also present. And all [this] relates to the welfare of the people. No rules have been framed under the Right to Health Act — they are all on paper. Good health is non-negotiable. People are confused over Chiranjeevi Yojana, which offers insurance upto Rs 25 lakh and Ayushman Bharat whose limit is Rs 5 Lakh. For framing rules under these constitutionally guaranteed Act, somebody must be accountable. All these laws have the Governor's assent and they are not laws formed by ordinance. The non-implementation of these laws violates the Constitution.”

The government on its part has formed a sub-committee to look into the decisions taken by the previous government. “But a committee simply cannot review the Acts. They have already been passed but there is no time-frame to form laws and that is why the present government can afford to sit over them.”

Activists say this government which promised good governance, transparency and measures to counter corruption, is not making any efforts to frame rules for Acts which ensure welfare for the downtrodden people. Despite several attempts to meet the Chief Minister, the activists and beneficiaries have not been given a time to meet.