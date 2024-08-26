Rajasthan High Court one of 9 courts that protected principles of justice during Emergency: CM Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Sunday the Rajasthan High Court is proudly counted among the nine such courts that protected the principles of justice even during the Emergency in the country.
Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Sharma said when civil rights were being violated during the Emergency, this court ensured that a person could challenge his arrest and detention.
This decision is proof that the court has always respected the rule of law and stood for its protection.
Sharma said the judiciary, executive and legislature are doing better work in Rajasthan. As a result of this, many cases have been resolved through mutual understanding and people have got relief from long legal processes.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abolished years-old laws, making the process easier with new laws and simplifying the rules.
The chief minister said that through Mission Karmayogi, officers were getting an opportunity to gain expertise in law-related subjects.
He added that under Mission Karmayogi in Rajasthan, more than 5.30 lakh personnel are registered and more than 2.35 lakh personnel have completed the course.
Published 25 August 2024, 23:35 IST