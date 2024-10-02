Home
Rajasthan Medical Council registrar, 2 others suspended over fake doctor registrations

The decision was taken on an interim report by a five-member committee constituted by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 20:57 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 20:57 IST
DoctorregistrationsFakeRajasthan News

