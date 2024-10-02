Rajasthan Medical Council registrar, 2 others suspended over fake doctor registrations

<p>Jaipur: The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), along with two other personnel, has been suspended in connection with registration of doctors using fake documents, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The decision was taken on an interim report by a five-member committee constituted by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, they said.</p>.<p>Based on the interim report of the committee, the registrar of the council, Dr Rajesh Sharma, has been suspended with immediate effect.</p>.<p>Also, assistant administrative officer Akhilesh Mathur and junior assistant Farhan were also suspended, an official said.</p>.<p>Dr Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Chief Specialist (Surgery) of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has been given additional charge of the RMC registrar.</p>.<p>Health Minister Khinvsar said that according to the report, some procedural flaws have been identified in the registration of doctors. Negligence and irregularities in registration have also surfaced, he said.</p>.Goverment school teacher held in Rajasthan for molesting, showing obscene videos to Class 5 girls.<p>"In view of this, the registrar and two others have been suspended with immediate effect," Khinvsar said.</p>.<p>The issuance of fake registration is a serious matter and the state government will get to the bottom of it, the minister said.</p>