Rajasthan nuclear reactor nears operational stage as fuel loading begins at RAPP-7

New Delhi, Aug 2: The third big indigenous nuclear reactor is on the verge of being operational with the commencement of fuel loading in the 700 MW seventh unit of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) said on Friday.

Loading of natural oxide fuel at RAPP-7 at Rawatbhata began on Aug 1 after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

This will be followed by attaining criticality (start of a fission chain reaction) and generation of electricity. “While RAPP-7 is likely to start commercial operation this year, the RAPP-8 is expected to come online next year,” the NPCIL said.

Once the two 700 MWe units are functional, Rawatbhatta will be India’s biggest nuclear park, housing eight indigenous reactors.

“The indigenous reactors have advanced safety features and are among the safest reactors in the world,” said a NPCIL official.