Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

BJP leader, three others booked by Rajasthan Police for raping woman

Circle Officer (Sojat City) Mrityunjay Mishra said a woman lodged a complaint of rape and molestation against local BJP leader Mohanlal Jat and three others, including two women.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 08:56 IST

Follow Us

Police in Rajasthan's Pali have booked a local BJP leader and three others for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her teenage daughter, officials said on Sunday.

The police have conducted a medical examination of the survivors and initiated an investigation.

Circle Officer (Sojat City) Mrityunjay Mishra said a woman lodged a complaint of rape and molestation against Mohanlal Jat and three others, including two women.

Jat is a local level BJP leader.

'She met Jat a month ago regarding a deal for a plot on a residential project,' the officer said, citing her complaint.

She alleged that Jat along with one Mahesh Chandak raped her and molested her teenage daughter. Two women were also allegedly involved.

Jat, however, has denied the allegations.

He claimed that he learnt about the case from the police and will cooperate with them in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 August 2023, 08:56 IST)
India NewsBJPCrimeRajasthan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT