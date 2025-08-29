Rajasthan sadhu booked for sexual assault in Alwar, thrashed by villagers

<p>Jaipur: A sadhu has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 22-year-old youth and attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old minor at his ashram in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.</p><p>The incident took place during the Pandupol fair in Baldevgarh on Thursday, when the two youths, who were visiting the Hanuman temple, accompanied Bhanwaranand Maharaj to his ashram, officials said.</p><p>The youths later approached the police deployed at the fair and complained that the sadhu sodomised one of them and tried to assault the other.</p>.Rajasthan HC asks DGP to explain why his subordinates fail to perform statutory duties.<p>Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said Bhanwaranand was subsequently detained and questioned. A case was registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Rajgarh Circle Officer.</p><p>SP Chaudhary said medical examinations of the victims will be conducted soon. "The truth will be revealed after investigation," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, videos surfaced on social media showing villagers thrashing the sadhu before handing him over to police. Residents also gathered at the police station demanding strict action against the accused.</p><p>Police said the sadhu remains in custody and further probe is underway.</p>