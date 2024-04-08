Rajasthan sees the rise of young leaders outside BJP-Congress realm

In fact, the BJP's Swaroop Singh Kharra came in fourth after Bhati, who won over another Independent Fateh Khan by over 3,950 votes. In the process, he also defeated six-time Congress MLA Ameen Khan. Having defeated veteran politicians, Bhati sealed his coming of age in Barmer politics.

Bhati has decided to go alone despite advice from all quarters that he shouldn’t fight without a party symbol, as it is not easy. But he went ahead, keeping in mind that he made a record of sorts by winning the presidency of Marwar’s largest university—Jai Narayan Vyas University—as an Independent.

He will now fight the Barmer Lok Sabha, turning it into a triangular contest with Union Minister Kailash Choudhury from the BJP and Ummedaram Beniwal from Congress.

Bhati, a Rajput with a law degree, has a huge social media presence and an enormous fan following. His nomination rally saw his supporters converge in huge numbers, which has made other parties anxious. He is now often referred to as the “Modi of Marwar” and fondly addressed as Ravsa. He expects support from all 36 communities in Barmer, which is dominated by Jat, Dalit, Rajput, and Muslim communities.