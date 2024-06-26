Rajasthan: Student undergoes dialysis after ragging in medical college

Jaipur: A shocking case of ragging has to come to light in a medical college in Dungarpur in southern Rajasthan, where a first year student is having to undergo dialysis after he was forced to do 350 push-ups by his seniors.
According to police, the anti-ragging committee which investigated the complaint, found it to be true.
First-year student Pratham Vyas along with many others were made to do about 350 push-ups in sweltering heat by seniors on May 15. Exhausted and tired, Pratham developed a serious infection in his kidney and liver. According to Pratham’s father, dialysis had to be undertaken at least three times before he could recover in a hospital in Ahmedabad. His father says seniors have been ragging and torturing junior students ever since they got admitted last year. They have even been beaten up a number of times and as such, the junior students remain in constant tension.
A case has been registered against seven students namely Devendra Meena, Ankit Yadav, Ravindra Kulriya, Surjit Dabriya, Vishwavendra Dhayal, Siddharath Parihar and Aman Ragera. The college has suspended these students for the time being.
In Rajasthan, ragging is a cognizable offence under the law, at par with rape and other atrocities against women and ill-treatment of persons belonging to the SC/ST.
Several instances of ragging have been reported from government medical colleges in Rajasthan. One student was beaten up when he failed to turn up when called by the seniors in Bharatpur’s Jagannath Pahadia Medical College in March this year.
In Pali’s Bangar Medical College, 48 students got suspended for ragging juniors in 2022. Even in Jaipur’s prestigious Rajasthan University of Health Science (RUHS) , 11 students were suspended for ragging in the year 2021.
