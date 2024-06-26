Rajasthan: Student undergoes dialysis after ragging in medical college

Jaipur: A shocking case of ragging has to come to light in a medical college in Dungarpur in southern Rajasthan, where a first year student is having to undergo dialysis after he was forced to do 350 push-ups by his seniors.

According to police, the anti-ragging committee which investigated the complaint, found it to be true.

First-year student Pratham Vyas along with many others were made to do about 350 push-ups in sweltering heat by seniors on May 15. Exhausted and tired, Pratham developed a serious infection in his kidney and liver. According to Pratham’s father, dialysis had to be undertaken at least three times before he could recover in a hospital in Ahmedabad. His father says seniors have been ragging and torturing junior students ever since they got admitted last year. They have even been beaten up a number of times and as such, the junior students remain in constant tension.