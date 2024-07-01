Rajasthan's first FIR under new criminal law registered in Pali district

Madanlal lodged a case at the Sadri police station and it was registered under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 324 (4) and 324 (5), according to Hemant Priyadarshi, Additional Director General, Cyber Crime and State Crime Records Bureau.

Under the previous law, this case would have been lodged under the sections 323, 341 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another case, a woman lodged a complaint against in-laws- brothers-in- law and sister-in-law saying they assaulted her and took away her jewellery forcefully in Lalsot police station in Dausa district. The FIR was registered under sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 303 (2), 74 and 352 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This case would have been registered under Sections 323, 341, 379, 354 and 506 as per the IPC.

The registration marks the start of the enforcement of three new criminal laws that replace older ones. The Indian Penal Code has been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by the Bharatiya Nagarik Sruaksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma today held a virtual conference with police officials with regards to implementation of the new criminal codes in the state, saying the new codes would ensure a quicker justice to the people. He asked the police officials to make the citizens aware of the new criminal codes and how they can benefit the citizens.

Tika Ram Jully, member of the Congress party and the Leader of Opposition in the state, has, however, criticised the implementation of the new laws.