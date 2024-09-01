Rajasthan's 'novice' CM suits plans of BJP top brass

Giving fuel to the Opposition which has been alleging that the CM is a 'novice', the law and order situation has not improved in the state after the BJP took over in December 2023. One of the main planks of the saffron party during the assembly polls was the rising crime against women during the Congress regime. Even though the latest data reveals an overall minor decrease in crimes so far this year, offences such as rape and gang rapes, mainly of minors, have increased compared to the corresponding period last year.