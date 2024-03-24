Relatives of Jaipur factory fire victims block NH; demand owner's arrest, compensation

Jaipur: Locals and relatives of the six men who died in a chemical factory fire in Jaipur's Bassi blocked the Jaipur-Agra National Highway on Sunday, demanding compensation for the family members and action against the factory owner.

The deadlock ended this evening when officials assured them of action on their demands in accordance with the rules, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) East Kavendra Sagar said.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to family members after postmortem, the police said.