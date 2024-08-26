Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 14:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jaipur: Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a "cow's tail" was found near a temple, police said.

Police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces was summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

Some people had reported to police Sunday that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

On Janmasthami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at police.

Police said they are trying to identify the people behind the attempt to create communal disturbance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2024, 14:08 IST
India NewsRajasthancommunal tension

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT