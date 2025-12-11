Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Tension persists in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh over under-construction ethanol factory

Farmers began gathering at a gurdwara near the protest site in Tibbi from early morning, even as internet services remained suspended in the area for the second consecutive day.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsRajasthanEthanol

Follow us on :

Follow Us