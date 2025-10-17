<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took a strong exception to encroachment on lands acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board, saying it was an "absolute rank scam" and the powerful people involved do not allow the land to be released despite court orders.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta pointed out there have been dozens of orders of the Rajasthan High Court earlier and neither the constructions, nor possessions could be regularised.</p><p>“The land is of the housing board. Every one, right from top to bottom, is in connivance," the bench said.</p><p>The court noted many High Court benches have tried to ensure that the land is released but these powerful people behind this scam don't let it happen. </p><p>Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, for Rajasthan, said there were around 5,000 houses there.</p><p>The court said it is a serious matter which the High Court has taken cognisance of and has asked the state to consider demolishing these illegal constructions.</p><p>The bench asked the state’s counsel to approach the high court and give its explanation. </p><p>"You better take instructions otherwise we will continue it from here and ensure that everything is demolished," the bench cautioned. </p><p>The court orally observed that it was a scam of proportions that "we can't even start thinking".</p><p>"The entire scheme of the housing board was encroached upon, and lands were taken into possession by land grabbers, property dealers and whatnot," the bench said.</p><p>The court said it is not keen to entertain the plea filed by the state government and it can allow it to withdraw its plea, as the matter was still pending before the High Court.</p><p>“Or you want us to monitor, we can start monitoring from here," the bench told Bhati. </p><p>The court allowed the state to withdraw the plea filed by the Rajasthan government challenging the High Court's August 20 order.</p><p>The High Court had put on hold the operation of a March 12, 2025 order passed by the government for regularising illegal colonies set up on the land which was acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board. </p><p>It had also directed that encroachments made on the land in question needed to be demolished. It had also said that proper action was also required to be taken against the concerned officers who allowed such illegal constructions.</p>