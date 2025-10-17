Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

'Those with power don't allow land to be released': Supreme Court on land encroachment of Rajasthan Housing Board

The court said it is a serious matter which the High Court has taken cognisance of and has asked the state to consider demolishing these illegal constructions.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEncroachment

Follow us on :

Follow Us