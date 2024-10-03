Home
Three students injured after fire at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Talawas village of Dei area, when the 14 boys burned dry neem leaves as a mosquito repellent in a corner of the hall, where they were sleeping on foam mattresses.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 08:54 IST
