Three students injured after fire at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi

<p>Kota( Rajasthan): Three students were injured after a fire broke at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district, allegedly caused by sparks from neem leaves brunt as a mosquito repellent, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Wednesday in Talawas village of Dei area, when the 14 boys burned dry neem leaves as a mosquito repellent in a corner of the hall, where they were sleeping on foam mattresses, they said.</p>.<p>Later at night, air from the fan and cooler spiralled sparks from the ash onto the foam mattresses, causing the fire, Dei Station House Officer Babulal said.</p>.<p>Ritesh Sharma (13), Shivshankar Sharma (13) and Abhijeet Sharma (12) sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, Babulal said.</p>.<p>Gurukul teacher Suresh Sharma said that he had taken a class of 14 children until 10:30 pm on Wednesday night.</p>.<p>After classes, 10 boys slept in the large hall with a fan and a cooler running and 4 slept outside, he said.</p>.<p>He said that upon hearing the boys scream, he rushed and immediately rescued them from the fire. However, three were already injured by then, he added.</p>