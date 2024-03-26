JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Two drug smugglers arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, opium worth Rs 2.35 crore recovered

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sangaria Police Station and further investigation was underway
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 03:12 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested in Hanumangarh district and over 40 kg of opium was recovered from them, police said on Monday.

The value of drugs, seized by a team of Sangaria Police, is estimated to be Rs 2.35 crore, they said.

During patrolling, officer Dharampal Singh stopped a vehicle on Chautala-Hanumangarh road and recovered 40.3 kg of opium.

After recovering the drugs, Punjab residents Ranveer Bishnoi (46) and Mithilesh Pandey (38), who were in the vehicle, were arrested, police said.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act at Sangaria Police Station and further investigation was underway, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 03:12 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanDrugsNDPS

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT