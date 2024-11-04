Home
rajasthan

Villagers stone tiger to death in Rajasthan a day after he 'kills' shepherd

The body of the tiger, identified as T-86, was found in Uliyana on Sunday afternoon, showing signs of assault, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:48 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:48 IST
