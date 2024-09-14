Home
Woman, daughter electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, husband injured

The woman's husband sustained burn injuries in the incident that occurred on Friday night, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 07:23 IST

Jaipur: A woman and her daughter died of electrocution after a live electricity wire broke and fell on them in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Saturday.

The woman's husband sustained burn injuries in the incident that occurred on Friday night, they said.

The couple, Shobha (27) and Mukesh (30), were sleeping with their daughter, Gudiya (5), on an iron cot in their farm when the wire passing above broke and fell on them, police said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem while the injured in undergoing treatment at a district hospital, they added.

