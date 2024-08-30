Home
Woman tied to tree, beaten with sticks; 2 held in Rajasthan

A purported video of the incident surfaced online showing the accused, beating the woman with a stick, who was tied to a tree.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 20:40 IST

Jaipur: Two people were arrested for allegedly tying a woman to a tree and beating her with a stick in Rajasthan's Sanchore district, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mangalaram and Hiraram, relatives of the victim, police said.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online showing the accused, beating the woman with a stick, who was tied to a tree.

The incident occurred on Rakshabandhan in Narsana village, police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested. Further investigation is under way, police added.

Published 29 August 2024, 20:40 IST
