Rajnath Singh 'lied', says Rahul Gandhi sharing purported video of martyred Agniveer's father

Intervening, the Defence Minister had said, "I would like to humbly request the Leader of Opposition not to try to mislead Parliament. Regarding the Agnipath scheme, direct communication was established with many people, 158 organisations, their suggestions were taken, then this Agnipath scheme was brought. This scheme has been brought after a lot of thought."

"And, I would also like to make it clear that these kinds of schemes are operational in many countries. It is there in the US, in the UK. People there do not have any objection. Without understanding the Agnipath scheme, without getting proper information about it... to mislead the House like this, cannot be deemed appropriate," the minister added.