Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen tomorrow, celebrate Holi with military personnel

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he will visit Siachen area -- the world's highest battlefield -- on March 24 and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there.

The festival of colour will be celebrated from March 24-25.

"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X.