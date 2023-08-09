Rajya Sabha debate on Manipur still in balance as Centre, Opposition at loggerheads on rules of discussion

While government sources claimed that the Opposition has not shared their draft text for the motion, Opposition leaders countered the assertion, saying the government has not communicated its interest after initially expressing “in-principle” agreement to their “middle-path solution”.

“The government is responsible for the logjam. The Prime Minister has stayed away from Parliament since July 20 and he has not come to the Rajya Sabha yet. We had to drag and force him to speak on the Manipur issue by submitting a no-confidence motion,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said.

“It is a pathetic state of affairs that the Opposition has to submit a no-trust motion to get the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur violence,” he added.

Opposition sources said they are even willing to drop their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha for the discussion to happen under Rule 167.

“Let him (PM Modi) come. If he doesn’t want to speak, we may be ready to accept. At least let him come and make a statement, that is good enough. Let Home Minister Amit Shah reply. In the end, announce that the Prime Minister will lead an all-party delegation to Manipur at the earliest,” a senior Opposition leader said.