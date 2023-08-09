Rajya Sabha debate on Manipur still in balance as Centre, Opposition at loggerheads on rules of discussion

The debate on the ethnic violence in Manipur in the Rajya Sabha is hanging in balance as both the ruling BJP and Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A have so far refused to budge from their positions, with just two days to go for the Monsoon Session of Parliament to come to an end.
The Opposition leaders said they could even drop the demand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the issue, if he was willing to come to the House and announce an all-party delegation led by him to visit Manipur at the earliest, contingent on the adoption of a motion under Rule 167.
The Upper House witnessed the Opposition making the demands again on Wednesday but there was no headway, as both sides could not come together on a middle path discussed last week.
The Opposition had suggested that the House could discuss the Manipur issue under Rule 167 (Discussion on a matter of public interest) to break the logjam. Earlier, the Opposition was insistent that the issue be discussed under Rule 267 (Suspension of business) but the government was adamant on Rule 176 (Short-duration discussion). However, both sides have not come on board with regard to the text of the motion.
While government sources claimed that the Opposition has not shared their draft text for the motion, Opposition leaders countered the assertion, saying the government has not communicated its interest after initially expressing “in-principle” agreement to their “middle-path solution”.
“The government is responsible for the logjam. The Prime Minister has stayed away from Parliament since July 20 and he has not come to the Rajya Sabha yet. We had to drag and force him to speak on the Manipur issue by submitting a no-confidence motion,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said.
“It is a pathetic state of affairs that the Opposition has to submit a no-trust motion to get the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur violence,” he added.
Opposition sources said they are even willing to drop their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha for the discussion to happen under Rule 167.
“Let him (PM Modi) come. If he doesn’t want to speak, we may be ready to accept. At least let him come and make a statement, that is good enough. Let Home Minister Amit Shah reply. In the end, announce that the Prime Minister will lead an all-party delegation to Manipur at the earliest,” a senior Opposition leader said.