Ram temple consecration being done ignoring religious procedures: Congress

Congress Media Department Chairperson Pawan Khera told a press conference, "If this is a religious event, is it being conducted keeping in mind religious procedures on the advice of the shankaracharyas? All four Shankaracharyas have clearly said that the consecration of an incomplete temple cannot take place. If this event is not religious, then it is political. Why will I tolerate workers of a political party becoming middlemen between me and my God?"

He claimed that January 22 was fixed keeping elections in mind.

Accusing the BJP IT Cell of starting a campaign against the Shankaracharyas, Khera alleged that there is no 'dharma' and 'aastha' (faith) in the event and there is only politics in it.

"For one person's political tamasha, we cannot allow anyone to play with our 'aastha' and God," he said, adding religious leaders wanted to hold the consecration on the Ram Navami day in April.

Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate said it was "absolutely wrong to do politics" on religious issues. "We are not saying don't go to Ayodhya. We are not going to the January 22 event because it is politicised. The event is being held in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Shankaracharyas are not going to that event either. We don't want to be a part of the disgusting politics that is being done," she said.

She said that the criticism of the party's top leaders for declining the invitation to attend the ceremony has been manufactured by the BJP.

"The Congress regards personal faith as supreme. We have gone to temples, churches and mosques and will keep going as per personal beliefs," she said adding there is no restriction on anyone referring to the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee announcing that state leaders would visit Ayodhya on January 15.