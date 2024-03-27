Ramlila Maidan rally a 'make or break' event for I.N.D.I.A. bloc ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners view the March 31 rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan against the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as a 'make or break’ event ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as it could set the tone for their campaign.

Leaders recall Jaiprakash Narayan’s rally that united the then Opposition in the same venue days before the imposition of Emergency and hope that the rally on Easter Sunday will have the same impact on the partners. Ironically, the rally was against Congress, while the party is now the organiser.

Also, this would be the first joint political rally by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc where even warring partners will share the stage, after several aborted attempts to hold such events since October last year. It would also sound the bugle for the joint AAP-Congress campaign in Delhi.