Homeindia

Ranbir-Alia, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 17:42 IST

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash are among several film personalities who have been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

According to producer Mahaveer Jain's sources, Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana are also expected to be part of the guest list.

"From Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Tiger Shroff, and Ayushmann Khurrana have been invited. Down south, pan India stars Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the historic event," Jain's sources said.

Previously, reports said Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishab Shetty have also been invited to be part of the ceremony.

(Published 25 December 2023, 17:42 IST)
