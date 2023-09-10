Home
india

Rare Shivaji artefact to be brought back to India from UK

'Our glorious heritage returns. Get ready to witness history in the making as the legendary 'wagh nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is all set to make its triumphant return to where it truly belongs,' the Union Ministry of Culture said.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 19:11 IST

A rare artefact associated with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji is set to be repatriated from the UK, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the ministry said "repatriation of our treasured artefacts is a big win for India's diplomatic efforts".

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicked off in Delhi on Saturday.

"Our glorious heritage returns. Get ready to witness history in the making as the legendary 'wagh nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is all set to make its triumphant return to where it truly belongs," the ministry said in its post.

The ministry also shared a poster bearing the tagline 'India reclaims its history'. The poster referred to the 'wagh nakh' as 'the weapon used to vanquish Afzal Khan'.

(Published 09 September 2023, 19:11 IST)
