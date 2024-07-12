Rashtra Sevika Samiti to hold 3-day national executive meeting in Nagpur from Jul 12

New Delhi: The Rashtra Sevika Samiti said Thursday a three-day meeting of its national executive and other representatives will begin in Nagpur on July 12.

The meeting, which will conclude on July 14, will discuss plans to organise programmes at various places to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, the Samiti's all-India communication department head Sunila Sovani said in a statement.

"An extensive discussion will be held concerning the expansion and strengthening of the Samiti's work," she said.

Sovani added that the meeting will also deliberate on plans to mark the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a resolution will be brought on the topic 'Rashtra Sarvopari (nation is paramount)'.