Ratan Tata in critical condition in Mumbai hospital

<p>New Delhi: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is in critical condition in intensive care at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.</p><p>Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.</p><p>A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.</p><p>In a statement published on his social media profiles on Monday, Tata said he remained in good spirits and that there was no cause for concern.</p>.<p>Tata became chairman of the autos to steel conglomerate in 1991 and ran the group founded by his great-grandfather more than a hundred years ago until 2012.</p><p>He founded telecommunications company Tata Teleservices in 1996 and took IT company Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004.</p><p>After stepping down, he was conferred with the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals, the company website says.</p>