Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ratan Tata in critical condition in Mumbai hospital

Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 12:45 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us