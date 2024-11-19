Home
india

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' term likely to be extended further

The decision is due to be announced after polling in Maharashtra state elections is complete, a third source, also with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 04:21 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 04:21 IST
