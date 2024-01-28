Red Sea Crisis: No disruption in oil flows to India, only freight up, says HPCL head

"Term crude has not been impacted (due to the Red Sea crisis)," he said, adding the spot imports are on DES basis where the shipping is arranged by the supplier. "The spot supplies too are not impacted."

HPCL, he said, has 'already tied up crude requirements till fiscal year end (in March) and the first couple of weeks of April.'

"Crude oil supplies have not seen any disruption as of now. This has definitely impacted the freight rates and freight rates have travelled northward." Spot imports include opportunity crude such as Russian oil which is sold at a discount because some western nations have shunned it due to Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.