Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Refusal of couple to accommodate each other amounts to cruelty: Supreme Court

The court used its power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India to hold the marriage between the parties who have irretrievably broken down.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 15:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 15:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCouple

Follow us on :

Follow Us